Energetic Scott has a ‘fire in his belly’

One word, in variations, has been used to describe Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott.
That word is energy.
Whether it is head coach Kirby Smart saying Scott brings a ton of energy to practice or defensive tackle John Atkins describing how energetic his new position coach is, it’s clear how he is already being viewed around the program.
Part of that has to do with his coaching style of stepping into drills to display specifically what to do. Scott, 32, is young enough to step in and act like he’s still in the midst of his playing days.
“Everything we do, he’s hopping in,” Atkins said.
Scott has been on Smart’s radar for quite some time, which made the hire an easy one to make. When he was the defensive coordinator at Alabama, Smart oversaw defensive line coaches who had ties to LSU defensive line coach Pete Jenkins, who recently came out of retirement to coach again under Ed Orgeron.
Scott is close with Jenkins, which makes his addition a fit for what Smart wants to do defensively.
“He comes from the Pete Jenkins school of defensive line coaching,” Smart said. “I’m excited about Tray. He’s jumped right in the middle of quality control to learn our defensive system. He’s a guy that I’ve seen in recruiting and known about. He worked his way up and we’re very fortunate to have him in our program. We’re excited to see what he can do.”
Scott came to Georgia after a short offseason stay at Mississippi that lasted 39 days. Before that, Scott spent the previous two seasons at North Carolina.
Scott replaced Tracy Rocker, who was fired after three seasons as Georgia’s defensive line coach. Retained by Smart after prior to the 2016 season, Rocker was let go via a hand-delivered termination letter on Feb. 7.
Rocker’s firing came as a surprise to Georgia’s defensive linemen, who considered their former position coach a “father figure,” said Atkins. But when Scott introduced himself at a position group meeting, it was evident the defensive line would be just fine.
“The way he talked and the way he gave his stuff, we knew he knew what he was talking about,” Atkins said.
Outside linebacker Davin Bellamy plays defensive end in Georgia’s nickel package and will receive some coaching from Scott, like he did from Rocker.
Bellamy noticed early on how Scott has taken to coaching up the younger players on the roster.
“I like him a lot. He’s a young, energetic coach,” Bellamy said. “You can tell he has fire in his belly. He’s also a technician. I see him out there getting those young guys right. I even told him (Thursday), I saw him coaching the young guys and I was like, ‘C’mon, Coach Scott, don’t forget about me now.’ He’s a person out there who really brings energy.”
Inside linebacker Natrez Patrick said he’s heard nothing but positive remarks from the defensive linemen he’s talked to about Scott’s addition.
“I talk to a lot of the d-line guys and they love him,” Patrick said. “All the interactions I’ve had with him, he seems like a pretty good dude. I’m ready for whatever he has to bring to us.”
Shortly after Rocker was let go, he phoned the Georgia defensive linemen about the news. He told them to keep working for whoever replaces him. Atkins said Rocker used his favorite phrase during his call, which is, “What are you gonna do when the baby cries?”
And that’s the attitude Atkins said the defensive line has taken toward Scott. What’s also helped is that Scott isn’t all that different from his predecessor.
“It’s really the same coaching style,” Atkins said. “They bring the same thing to the room. It’s not a fall-off.”
