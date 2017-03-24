Thompson continues to receive support from teammates

Since withdrawing from spring semester classes to take care of a medical issue, defensive tackle Trenton Thompson has made his way back to campus to be a part of the Georgia football program.
Thompson has been rehabbing his surgically-repaired shoulder with director of sports medicine Ron Courson at the Woodruff Practice Fields during the first week of spring football. He and inside linebacker Roquan Smith, who is dealing with an upper body injury that may keep him out for the majority of spring practice, have been doing exercises off to the side of the practice field to strengthen their ailments.
For Thompson, he has had the support of his teammates during a time that was quite worrisome.
“It was concerning a little bit, just to see our brother down, to see him hurting,” outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said. “Once I got a chance to talk to him and realized everything was OK, I just wanted to be there for him. That’s all we can do right now. All I’m doing is trying to be there for him, be a brother who he can talk to whenever he wants to. I think he’s doing pretty good.”
In early February, a UGA police officer discovered Thompson walking in the middle of a road on campus dazed and in need of medical attention. The football program stated that Thompson suffered an adverse reaction to medication prescribed for an underlying medical issue.
Thompson withdrew from classes to focus on his health but has been back in Athens since spring break to rehab with Courson. A team representative said that while he withdrew from classes, Thompson is allowed to live on campus. This has made things easier for the standout defensive lineman to receive the needed rehab for his shoulder.
Carter said that Thompson’s ability to work around a football-related structure has benefited him since his return to campus.
“I think that’s big, just him being able to be around us and in a normal routine,” Carter said. “It puts him back in the groove of things. We’ll see how it works out.”
As a sophomore defensive tackle, Thompson recorded 56 tackles and five sacks, with three of those sacks coming in a Liberty Bowl MVP performance.
With Thompson able to spend time around his teammates and work on his rehab, there is a feeling that he will be able to enroll in classes during the summer and participate on the football field this fall.
“He’s our brother. I love Trent like a little brother and he loves me like a big brother,” outside linebacker Davin Bellamy said. “I know he wants to look out there and see his brothers out there. There’s no doubt in my mind he’ll be back ready to go.”
