Search for nickel defender is underway during spring practice

One of Georgia’s advantages entering the 2017 season will be that it only has to replace one starter on defense.
But that starter, defensive back Maurice Smith, played a lot of snaps at the star position, which is the inside nickel cornerback. Smith spent the majority of preseason practice with the second team before earning the starting nod in the 2016 season opener against North Carolina. He never relinquished his spot.
It won’t be easy to replace Smith, who finished last season fifth on the team with 50 tackles and recorded a key pick-six against Auburn. But it’s a spot where head coach Kirby Smart will eye a few young defensive backs to step in and fill.
“The star position is unique. In college football, that’s become a starter,” Smart said. “I think (Smith) played 80 percent of our snaps last year. He might be playing more than every defensive lineman on our team, but you need a big, physical body out there because so many plays are on the perimeter.”
Smart said four players are being considered for the star position at this time – rising sophomore Tyrique McGhee, rising senior Malkom Parrish, freshman Deangelo Gibbs and freshman Richard LeCounte III.
During Thursday’s practice, in which reporters were given an extended view of 11-on-11 drills, Gibbs was running with the first team at the star. Smart said the position could wind up being done by committee. Of course, the start of the season is a long time away, meaning plenty of competition will take place before any decisions are made.
All four of the aforementioned players are working at multiple positions in practice. Parrish has been a starting outside cornerback and McGhee has spent time practicing at both corner and star. Gibbs and LeCounte came to Georgia as projected safeties and have received time at cornerback as well.
Georgia’s defensive coaches are ensuring plenty of cross-training takes place before deciding on a rotation.
“We try to teach the same concept and not specific to a position so that guys can interchange,” Smart said. “We’ll do that in the spring.”
Comments