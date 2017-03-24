Gibbs, LeCounte impressing teammates during first week of spring practice

It didn’t take long for folks to question an unfamiliar number roaming with the first-team defense during Georgia’s second spring practice.
"Who’s No. 8?" one person asked.
That number, on the defensive roster, belongs to freshman early enrollee Deangelo Gibbs, who is already receiving a considerably amount of time with the first unit. Gibbs was working with the first group at the star position, the lone vacant starting position up for grabs this spring. He also spent time at cornerback with the second team.
While head coach Kirby Smart said there would be some rotating at the star, the fact that Gibbs, who has now only been through two career college football practices, was spotted with the first team was a bit of a surprise.
But to his older teammates, that just shows the kind of talent the young Grayson alum has displayed to his new coaching staff.
“Coach always says, if you’re good enough to play, you’re good enough to lead,” outside linebacker Davin Bellamy said. “If a guy is ready to play, Coach isn’t going to be hesitant, and you guys saw it last year, of putting young guys in. Deangelo has great upside. He’s a long kid. He understands the game and works really hard.”
Rising junior cornerback Deandre Baker said Gibbs has received a lot of first-team reps already and that he doesn’t look like a typical freshman early enrollee.
“He brings hard work and some more talent,” Baker said. “He’s a good, talented kid. He works hard every play, he gives us his all every play.”
Gibbs committed to Georgia on Jan. 1 and enrolled at the university shortly after. It clearly hasn’t taken long for the standout high school safety to be noticed by Smart and the defensive coaches.
Gibbs isn’t the only freshman early enrollee on defense who has turned heads among the Georgia veterans.
Richard LeCounte III, the first recruit to commit to Smart, was working in as a second-team cornerback, which is somewhat of a surprise. LeCounte came to Georgia projected to be a safety but could be playing cornerback due to a numbers issue the program is dealing with in the spring.
LeCounte will certainly practice at a lot of spots as he adjusts to the college game. And regardless of where he has lined up, LeCounte has showed off the traits that made him a five-star prospect out of Liberty County.
During Thursday’s practice, LeCounte anticipated a pass thrown to tight end Jordan Davis and ripped the ball out of his hands.
“He’s got good instincts, he’s a good ball player,” Baker said. “He’s an all-out athlete.”
LeCounte doesn’t lack confidence or possess a shy bone in his body either.
Rising senior defensive tackle John Atkins noted how friendly LeCounte is as a newcomer.
“When he first came in it was like he had been here for three years,” Atkins said. “The way he came in, he was talking in a way that was like yeah, I know him now.”
Time will tell whether Gibbs, or even LeCounte, wind up in starting roles for the 2017 season. For now, it appears the two newcomers in the secondary are making the most of the situations they are being presented with.
“We had a great recruiting class and we’re going to try and get those guys ready to play as soon as possible,” Bellamy said. “They have great attitudes and always want to work. That’s a big thing for us. They all came in with humble spirits and are trying to get the gist of it.”
