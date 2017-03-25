Latest on Georgia injuries, missing participants during spring practice

For the third consecutive spring practice, receiver Riley Ridley was a non-participant.
Ridley hasn't been on the field with his teammates since spring practice began Tuesday. It's unknown if he is dealing with an injury or if he's potentially receiving any kind of internal discipline during practice. Ridley was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana earlier in March, with Smart previously saying he would face punishment.
"He’ll receive discipline," Smart said. "We’ll have internal discipline. I’ll say this – we are very disappointed in his decision. We do not condone that behavior. I think Riley is going to learn a valuable lesson from this mistake."
As a freshman in 2016, Ridley caught 12 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns during his freshman season after enrolling early. He is expected to compete for a starting spot at wide receiver this offseason.
In addition to Ridley, Georgia has been without Shakenneth Williams as a practice participant. Williams, however, has been at practice as what appears to be a student-coach. Williams has moved around through drills with no noticeable injury, although nothing has been confirmed one way or the other.
Inside linebacker Roquan Smith was once again rehabbing on the side and getting some work in on the stationary bike. Defensive tackle Trenton Thompson was dressed out with his position group and observing his teammates go through drills.
Also at practice, Brice Ramsey, who will transfer from Georgia but is helping as a student-coach this spring, was not at Saturday's practice. Joining the team to help throw to receivers was Hutson Mason, the former UGA quarterback who was the program's starter in 2014.
