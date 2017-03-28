McGarity offers additional support for Fox but mentions need for 'pivotal' quality wins

Athletics director Greg McGarity reiterated his support for head coach Mark Fox in an in-house interview published on the Georgia program's website.
Questioned about the basketball program's future, McGarity said he supports Fox as the team's head coach. Fox's Bulldogs finished the 2016-17 season 19-15 overall but missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season.
While McGarity said he is optimistic about the team next season, he noted that it will be important for Georgia to win games against its top oppenents.
"With nine lettermen returning that experienced significant playing time last year, and a strong recruiting class joining them, we are in position to be very successful next year," McGarity said. "We missed the signature wins this season and that hurt us with our postseason aspirations.
"Moving forward, winning those games against top RPI teams will be pivotal. I know we'll have a schedule that will provide these opportunities next season. Mark deserves credit for success in many areas of our program; we have a basketball staff and a group of young men that are committed to improvement in all areas of the program. Everyone associated with Georgia basketball is working hard to be more successful in elevating our program."
Outside of a statement that backed Fox as Georgia's coach prior to the SEC Tournament, which came as a result of an erroneous report, McGarity hasn't publicly commented of the basketball program until now.
Georgia loses four seniors from this year's roster -- guard J.J. Frazier, forward Kenny Paul Geno, forward Houston Kessler and guard Brandon Young. Frazier was the biggest contributor of the four players as he averaged 18.8 points per game.
While McGarity stated nine letterman are returning, junior forward Yante Maten has yet to announce a decision as to whether he will enter the NBA draft or not. Maten averaged 18.2 points per game but dealt with a significant knee sprain, sustained on Feb. 18 against Kentucky, in the final weeks of the regular season.
Under Fox, Georgia has posted .500 or better records in SEC play over the past five seasons. but in Fox's eight-year tenure, the Bulldogs have been to the NCAA Tournament twice.
"We've got a winning foundation right now, a winning culture, because of our overall record and especially our SEC record," McGarity said. "We just need to take the next step in our program. We've been to the NCAA Tournament twice and we know what it feels like and what it takes to get there. Now we just need to get to the point that we're making consistent appearances."
