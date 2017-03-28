Thirteen Georgia football players in non-contact jerseys

Georgia may be dealing with its first rash of injuries, albeit of the minor variety.
Limiting them is something the Bulldogs appear to be taking into account with the second week of spring ball underway. Thirteen Georgia players were seen wearing black non-contact jerseys, with quote a few of them being major contributors.
On offense, tight end Isaac Nauta, tight end Jeb Blazevich, receiver Javon Wims, offensive guard Solomon Kindley and fullback Christian Payne were in black.
On defense , outside linebacker D’Andre Walker, outside linebacker Chauncey Manac, outside linebacker Keyon Brown, inside linebacker Tae Crowder, inside linebacker Monty Rice, defensive lineman David Marshall, defensive back Deangelo Gibbs and cornerback J.R. Reed were in the non-contact uniform.
All of the players were moving around without much of an issue during individual drills, even those that involved limited contact. Therefore, it is likely those in the non-contact jerseys were in them for precautionary measures.
