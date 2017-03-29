Kearis Jackson remains a big priority for Bulldogs on recruiting trail

The Macon area has become one of Georgia’s main recruiting areas as it holds some of the state’s best talent.
As a result, the Bulldogs have prioritized a few Middle Georgia athletes. One notable recruit happens to be Kearis Jackson, a class of 2018 athlete out of Peach County, who continues to hear from Georgia frequently.
Before arriving to showcase his talents at The Opening Atlanta Regional – in which Jackson arrived at Buford High School decked out in Georgia gear – the Peach County product opted to join other many recruits on a visit to Georgia’s campus.
On Saturday, the coaching staff hosted a recruiting event that included a cookout. But the prospects first had a look at Georgia’s spring practice as preparation for the second season under head coach Kirby Smart has begun. During the visit, Jackson was able to see former Peach County teammate Tyrique McGhee, who is a potential starter for the 2017 season. He also saw former Houston County quarterback Jake Fromm, a rival who he competed against in high school.
“It went well,” Jackson said. “I got a chance to talk to some of the coaches and see the players fly around. I was able to see how things were run up there.”
Peach County head coach Chad Campbell made it known that Jackson “likes any school that is interested in him.” Nevertheless, he has unofficially narrowed down his list of 21 offers prior to beginning his senior campaign. Jackson’s favorites include Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Tennessee.
The coveted playmaker won’t make a solidified decision any time soon and plans to wait it out until after he completes his duties at Peach County.
Jackson has made his rounds throughout spring practices – visiting Auburn and Florida, along with the aforementioned trip to Athens. One of the closest bonds Jackson has built is with Georgia wide receivers coach James Coley.
“Coach Coley is a great coach because he pushes his players to the limit,” Jackson said. “He wants to make them the best at what they’re able to do.”
Georgia also brings along a promising pitch to Jackson as its wide receiver corps continues to be a work in progress. Smart said recently that the position could be handled “by committee” once more in 2017.
The Bulldogs added four wideouts in the previous recruiting class but Coley is showing faith in Jackson’s abilities. The 6-foot, 203-pound playmaker posted 739 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a junior with the Trojans.
“They tell me that I can come play early,” Jackson said. “Also, that I can come be a game-changer, which Georgia really needs right now.”
Jackson had a successful day at the showcase event, posting the top SPARQ score out of all wide receivers in a talent-rich field at 114.27. The overall number was compiled by five individual drills and Jackson ranked in the 96th percentile or above in each event. Most notably, he posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.57 seconds.
The performance at The Opening served as validation that Jackson’s talents can translate to the next level.
“His body will be college-ready and his athleticism will allow him to play,” Campbell said. “His strength will be college-ready. The difference in playing early at that level, however, will be mentally picking up everything necessary for college wide receivers.”
