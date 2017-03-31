Stockbridge standout Brenton Cox narrows down to two contenders

Georgia now knows that it’s in legitimate contention for one of its most-prioritized recruiting targets.
Brenton Cox, a four-star defensive end out of Stockbridge, has narrowed down his list of 25 offers down to two. The Bulldogs will battle Ohio State for the services of one of the nation’s top prospects.
Cox spoke with The Telegraph at The Opening Atlanta Regional, in which he was able to display his talents at the showcase event. He posted an overall SPARQ score of 92.43, which was sufficient to earn a spot in The Opening Finals – on an undetermined summer date in Beaverton, Oregon.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has built a relationship with Cox since he was in eighth grade, during Smart’s days at Alabama. In addition, Cox also hears consistently from outside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer.
Cox has been told that he would likely be an outside linebacker if he were to attend Georgia – potentially filling the roles of Lorenzo Carter or Davin Bellamy –rather than continuing to play on the defensive line. After many trips to campus and conversations with the staff, Cox believes that Athens “feels like home.”
Ohio State has also been persistent in trying to recruit Cox. When having the opportunity to visit the Buckeyes’ program, the experience contrasts that of taking the two-hour trip to Geox orgia’s campus.
“It’s a different vibe up north,” Cox said. “I’ve been down south my whole life, and being up there, you’re just like, ‘Wow.’ I’ve also gotten to know (defensive line) coach (Larry) Johnson, and he’s a good coach.”
One interesting aspect of Cox’s recruiting process is his relationship with his teammate Marquez Ezzard, a highly-regarded wide receiver who receives significant attention from both of Cox’s contenders. Ezzard is one of Georgia’s top targets at the position, along with Peach County’s Kearis Jackson.
Cox once mentioned that it was a package deal with he and Ezzard, but that may no longer be the case after some further thought.
“That’s my boy, and we might be going to the same school but I don’t know yet,” Cox said. “He plays offense and I play defense, so I don’t know. It was at first, but we just wanted to play with each other. But we didn’t really think it out.”
It will soon be known if Cox and Ezzard will team-up once more to continue their playing careers as the 6-foot-4, 247-pound pass rusher has a timetable in mind.
“I’ll probably announce my decision just before the season,” Cox said.
More recruiting notes
· 2019 pledge Rashad Cheney wore a Georgia hat and a Tennessee wristband at The Opening Atlanta Regional. Cheney insists he is still committed to Georgia but will not shut down his recruitment until National Signing Day. Currently, Alabama is right behind Georgia in Cheney’s pecking order.
· Hapeville Charter defensive end Kingsley Enagbare will visit the Bulldogs on April 8. The 2018 prospect was offered by the Bulldogs on Feb. 28 and has maintained interest. Georgia target Christopher Smith II and signee William Poole III are also out of the South Atlanta program.
· North Side High School (Tenn.) defensive end Greg Emerson will narrow his contenders near the conclusion of The Opening Finals. Emerson, who ranks as the second-overall strong-side defensive end nationally, visited Athens on March 25 and pointed out the intensity of the Bulldogs’ spring practice.
· After giving their pledges for the 2019 class, Cheney and wide receiver Jadon Haselwood said they are focused on landing Grayson outside linebacker Owen Pappoe and Upson-Lee defensive tackle Travon Walker.
· Georgia targets will also be on display Sunday as Under Armour will host a prospect camp at Northview.
