Smart commends Michail Carter, says he has 'got to continue to play with more physical toughness'

Georgia got plenty of defensive linemen reps a year ago.
The rotation went nine players deep, which included four freshmen. One of those was Michail Carter, now a rising senior, who will look to see his playing time increase with a strong spring practice.
Thus far, head coach Kirby Smart said he likes what he has seen from the Jackson native, who recorded three tackles in seven games.
“Michail is a really quick guy. He’s got great quickness,” Smart said. “He’s probably better in our rabbits (long yardage) packages, which allows him to pass rush more. He’s done a tremendous job of learning the defense. He’s got to continue to play with more physical toughness. He’s a guy who takes it really serious.”
The one issue for Carter, in terms of playing time, is how many players are in front of him at the position. Georgia returns everyone up front from last year’s group, which could put playing time at a premium.
When asked if this spring was a big opportunity for Carter, Smart commended his work ethic and perfectionist attitude.
“It bothers him when he doesn’t do well and those players tend to do well because they get better each day at practice,” Smart said. “I think he and (defensive line coach Tray) Scott have gotten to know each other pretty well. He's working to improve and I appreciate the job he does.”
Comments