Former UGA cornerback transferring to Big Ten program

A former Georgia defensive back has found a new home.
Cornerback Juwuan Briscoe, who started four games for the Bulldogs in 2016, announced on his Twitter account that he will transfer to Rutgers. Briscoe has apparently visited Rutgers recently as the announcement was accompanied with a video of him in a Scarlet Knights jersey posing in a photoshoot.
I can't thank God enough for allowing me to to do what I love again! Proud to say that I am 100% Committed to the University of Rutgers #B1G pic.twitter.com/2bqxMDCRjc— Wuan Briscoe (@_AyeeLilWuan) April 1, 2017
Briscoe opened the 2016 season as a Georgia starter but was benched in favor of Deandre Baker before the Bulldogs' fifth game against Tennessee. Briscoe finished his sophomore season with 16 tackles and two interceptions. Briscoe also started two games during his freshman season in 2015.
Briscoe appeared in nine games and elected to transfer prior to Georgia's Liberty Bowl game against TCU.
Briscoe came to Georgia as a part of the recruiting class of 2015 after a stellar high school career at Thomas Stone in Waldorf, Maryland. As a prep, he earned the Washington Post's Defensive Player of the Year.
Briscoe will now play for Chris Ash, Rutgers' head coach who was previously a co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State. Out of high school, Briscoe chose Georgia over Ohio State.
Per NCAA transfer rules, Briscoe will have two years of collegiate eligibility after sitting out the 2017 football season.
