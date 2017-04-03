'Pit bull' Monty Rice has already impressed at least one Georgia teammate

2:05 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 3 from WRBL's Carmen Rose Pause

0:52 Music and merriment mark 2017 Strut The Hooch parade

0:44 Raw video: Building demolition gets the ball rolling in blighted Midtown area

2:07 Tour offers look into the Columbus Government Center

4:21 'I don't trust people anymore ... especially the police': Man wants accountability for son's death

2:39 Cottonmouths coach and general manager discusses search for new ownership

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

1:41 Billy Thomas talks about the Alabama Shootout

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold