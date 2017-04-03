Veteran Carter looks to lead inside linebackers, improve 'quick-twitch strike' in final season

You name it, Reggie Carter has heard it.
His knees are having trouble. He is always banged up. He has been at Georgia for 10 years.
The resident veteran of the inside linebacker crew, Carter has been at Georgia the longest of the inside linebackers. And with the respect of being the oldest and most veteran letterman at the position comes the jokes from some of the younger players.
“They make jokes about me being old,” Carter said. “But we push each other every day, in the weight room, off the field, on the field. We just challenge each other. Everybody in that room, we’ve built a good friendship and a good bond.”
Carter came to Georgia as an early enrollee in 2013 and played during his first two seasons. He saw game action in only one game during the 2015 season and ended up taking a medical redshirt due to a shoulder injury.
Entering his fifth year, Carter said the focus this spring is improving his “quick-twitch strike,” along with more mental aspects of the game.
Aiding the inside linebackers in this area is a list of eight-to-10 challenges the group needs to accomplish on any given practice.
“We get points for who completes the challenge,” Carter said. “It’s a whole bunch of IQ stuff, stuff we have to peep out, pre-snap reads and all that stuff. (Inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann) just challenges us mentally, as well as physically, but mostly mentally.”
Carter tallied 45 tackles and a sack a season ago while earning eight starts.
The lone senior inside linebacker, Carter has been around the block and can certainly mentor the younger players on the roster who need the guidance – even if that comes with a joke or two.
“Anything you could say, they’ve probably cracked a joke – the whole room really,” Carter said, smiling.
Comments