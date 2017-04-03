Upson-Lee’s Walker set to take another visit to Georgia

Georgia is set to host another Macon-area prospect, this time from a member of the 2019 recruiting class.
Travon Walker, an emerging defensive tackle out of Upson-Lee, plans to visit Georgia unofficially Tuesday. It will be his first college trip since Alabama’s junior day event on Feb. 25.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the players and spending time with coaches,” Walker said. “Georgia is a program I like because it’s great in those areas, along with the academics.”
In addition to that individual time with the staff, the rising junior will take in Georgia’s seventh spring practice.
While the Bulldogs are up near the top of Walker’s list, he also has some other programs in mind as his recruiting interests begin to amplify. Alabama, Clemson and South Carolina also stand out, and that list could grow as he doesn’t currently have a set timetable to give a pledge.
Consequently, the Bulldogs can continue to make their case, and a majority of the push comes from new defensive line coach Tray Scott. After Tracy Rocker was dismissed in February for unspecified reasons, some believed there would be a drop-off in Georgia’s recruiting success – especially for prospects with a future on the defensive front. But as Scott’s energy has been commended on the practice field, the same holds true on the recruiting trail.
“As we talk, I see that he’s one of those coaches that is going to keep it straight up with you,” Walker said. “He’ll help you improve your game, and he’s just not going to show you favoritism.”
Walker is hearing about the Bulldogs on numerous fronts, both from committed prospects and former teammates. A couple of 2019 pledges – wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and defensive tackle Rashad Cheney – have kept in touch with Walker and tried to recruit him to the program.
Also, sophomore defensive end David Marshall has been in contact with Walker as they played together for a season at Upson-Lee. Marshall played a key role for Georgia’s defense as a freshman, collecting 26 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. With Georgia hoping to continue the pipeline from Thomaston, Marshall passed along some advice after spending significant time on campus.
“He had told me that I’d be a great fit,” Walker said. “But he told me that it’s my decision and I should do what’s best for me.”
As the recruiting continues from the Bulldogs, Scott offered high praise to Walker, who won’t sign with a program for nearly two years.
“He tells me that if I keep working, that I can play a main role on the team,” Walker said. “He also tells me that there’s no rush to make my commitment.”
Walker does show that he has college-level potential, however. In his sophomore season with Upson-Lee, he was a leader on the defense and also started on the basketball team as a two-sport athlete.
With two seasons still remaining with the Knights, those close to him already see areas of his game that translate to Division I football.
“Travon has a tremendous amount of athletic ability. He's versatile in the fact he can play down and also can play in space,” said Tommy Parks, Walker’s head coach at Upson-Lee. “He's a hybrid player defensively as well as one heck of a tight end. He needs to get some work in the weight room and get stronger but that will come. I think his potential is as high as his work ethic takes him. He's a smart kid with the ability and personality to be a leader”
