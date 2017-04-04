Smart wants defense to guard against complacency

Georgia is returning 10 starters to a defensive unit that showed steady improvement over the course of the 2016 season.
Numbers alone, however, don’t always signal what a group loaded with experience will look like.
Early on in spring practice, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart voiced some displeasure with his defense, stating that he didn’t see the sense of urgency needed to make even more gains as a group.
“I see some guys who are complacent, guys who are comfortable in their role – meaning, ‘I’ve started here for two years and I’m comfortable in my role,’” Smart said. “‘I am a leader on this team, I am comfortable in my role.’ They’re not challenging themselves to get better.”
That sentiment isn’t necessarily shared with the players themselves, although those who were asked about it acknowledged that it is imperative to approach each practice with a competitive mindset.
While Georgia has a ton of experience back for the 2017 season, the trade-off is not having many position battles. Only the starting star position is up for grabs at the moment. Therefore, it can be tough on a player when he doesn’t feel forced to look over his shoulder.
But as inside linebacker Reggie Carter said, that’s something each defender has to do because Smart has made it known in the past that anyone can start and anyone can sit.
“Your job is never safe,” Carter said. “When you think your job is safe, that’s when you get complacent. Everybody’s out there working. I know if I’m not doing my best, other people behind me are working. So everybody continues to work and compete.”
A year ago, Smart used competition to expand toughness in practice. But during the season, Georgia’s depth led for only one starting lineup change. After Georgia’s loss to Mississippi, the Bulldogs went with Deandre Baker at cornerback over Juwuan Briscoe, who has since announced a planned transfer to Rutgers.
With 10 starters back and added depth across the board, perhaps Smart could use the threat of someone unseating a starter to his advantage when he feels the defense isn’t performing to expectations at practice.
“As much as (the media) wants to say they’re all talented and all this and that, until they prove it and go out on the field and dominate like a defense that should have (10) returning starters dominate, I’m not going to be happy with their performance because I think they should do that,” Smart said.
At the same time, both Carter and safety Dominick Sanders don’t think the players have been complacent – Smart’s word of choice – during the first two weeks of practice.
“I feel like our team is going out there each and every day, working to get better and improve on what we can do,” Carter said. “Complacency, I feel that’s just a word to motivate us. We’re motivated and everybody’s out there working to get better for this upcoming season.”
In 2016, Georgia’s defense ranked fourth in the SEC in total defense (327.5 yards per game), fourth in rushing defense (143.7 yards), second in passing defense (183.8 yards) and fifth in scoring defense (24 points).
Since the season’s end, Sanders said he has seen improvement from his teammates that he hopes translates to the football field on fall Saturdays. As for Smart’s statement about the defense being complacent, Sanders seems to think it was more of a motivational message than anything else.
“As a whole, we don’t look at it,” Sanders said. “Me personally, I don’t even care. My main thing is I play ball. That’s media talk.”
