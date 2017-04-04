Another development with Georgia's Mecole Hardman

Mecole Hardman's practice jersey has changed colors.
After beginning spring practice wearing a white jersey with the rest of the defense, Hardman was spotted wearing a red offensive jersey on Tuesday. Hardman has been seeing additional reps with the offense and that appears to have ramped up over the following me.
Hardman wearing a red jersey isn't too new of a development either. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Hardman worked solely with the offense in Georgia's two previous practices last Thursday and Saturday. Those practices, however, were closed to the media while Georgia invited guests to its annual coaching clinic to observe.
Hardman arrived at Georgia as a five-star prospect out of Elberton, having made a name for himself as an offensive standout. Upon joining the Bulldogs last summer, Hardman began a transition to cornerback, a position he hadn't played before.
In 2016, Hardman spent the season on the second team and only logged Georgia's game against Louisiana-Lafayette at cornerback. Otherwise, Hardman's other game time came as a member of Georgia's special teams units.
While Georgia appears to be getting Hardman even further involved on offense, head coach Kirby Smart recently said he would like to increase his reps as a kickoff and punt returner.
"Probably the biggest regret I have is not getting him any returns," Smart said. "I think he got one return maybe, a kickoff return, but that’s where we wanted to get him in. But a lot of games, things were really tight and we felt like Reggie (Davis) had so much experience. We never got an opportunity to do that."
