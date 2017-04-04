Georgia receiver sidelined for Tuesday's practice, practice notes

Georgia was without receiver Jayson Stanley at Tuesday's practice as he spent time on the stationary bike.
Stanley has been off to a good spring thus far, highlighted by making a deep catch from quarterback Jake Fromm during 11-on-11 drills on a day reporters were able to view team drills. It's unknown what Stanley's injury is, although it didn't appear to be anything serious.
A season ago, Stanley started five of the nine games he played in but missed the final four games of the regular season due to a toe infection. He was able to return for Georgia's win over TCU in the Liberty Bowl. Stanley finished last season without a catch. He caught two passes for 23 yards as a freshman in 2015.
Also on a stationary bike during practice was defensive tackle Alex Essex.
In addition to Stanley, receiver Riley Ridley was once again absent from practice while rehabilitating a foot injury. Inside linebacker Roquan Smith also remained absent from practice due to an upper body injury.
Working with the first-team offensive line Tuesday were left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Pat Allen, center Lamont Gaillard, right guard Solomon Kindley and right tackle Dyshon Sims.
Chauncey Manac, primarily an outside linebacker, received some work with the defensive line. This could be a way to cross-train Manac for a role utilized by Davin Bellamy, in which he works as a down lineman when the Bulldogs are in a nickel defense.
