Smart calls out defense, commends offense for striking a 'violent blow'

Kirby Smart has now expressed concern about the performance of his defense twice since spring practice began.
Given the fact that 10 starters are returning along with experienced depth, Smart figured the defense would have performed better to date. Instead, the offensive line, Smart said, has gotten the best out of a defensive front that Georgia’s head coach expected more out of.
“Defensively, we’re probably not where we need to be,” Smart said. “The disappointing thing is the run defense. One of two things has happened: Either complacency has set in, which I mentioned before, or the offensive line is moving people better.”
If it’s the former then that would be a concern considering Georgia’s run defense finished fourth in the SEC in 2016 at 143.7 rushing yards per game. If it’s the latter then Georgia will certainly be happy to see improved play from the offensive line that struggled to run block.
Smart has now used the word “complacent” twice in separate news conferences when expressing worry about his defense. Given the number of returning starters and expectations for the unit, Smart is certainly expecting more out of a defense than it is currently providing.
“This defense has not taken on its true identity yet,” Smart said. “I don’t think they’re sensitive to criticism because they get criticized at practice. I can assure you of that. We’re not where we need to be. The offense is playing more physical than us. I call it like I see it. They can watch the tape. They know.”
While the defense isn’t playing up to expectation, it could be a situation where Smart is simply demanding more out of a unit than actual displeasure with the overall performance. It can also be tough to tell who is actually winning certain battles up front when live tackling isn’t permitted in practice.
But while Smart singled out the defense in a negative way, he lauded the offense for being a more physical group up front.
“The offense is striking a blow, a violent blow, and knocking people back,” Smart said. “This game is a tough, physical game. We’re not playing tough, physical football right now and they are. I’m kind of like, ‘Well, either they’re hungrier than (the defense) or our guys aren’t responding to the fact that we’re challenging them.’”
