The reason why Manac is practicing at two defensive positions

Chauncey Manac is technically an outside linebacker.
He came to Georgia as a pass rusher and figures to play that role as long as he is on the roster. But it was hard not to notice Manac working with the defensive line on individual drills during spring practice.
This, however, isn’t anything remotely close to a position change. Manac is still considered an outside linebacker. But based on the types of offenses Georgia will face, Manac is needing to add some defensive line skills to his game.
“He’s working at both,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “If we are in a regular defense playing our offense, LSU’s or Arkansas’, he’d be an outside backer full time. But as we know, we were 85 to 90 percent nickel last year.”
In Georgia’s nickel defense, the Bulldogs use three defensive linemen, two inside linebackers and one outside linebacker. And in that package, the outside linebacker typically lines up as a down lineman.
In Georgia’s first seven games of the 2017 season, it will face spread attacks from Appalachian State, Notre Dame, Samford, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Missouri. The lone team that runs a traditional offense in the first half of the season is Vanderbilt.
Therefore, Georgia is looking to ensure Manac can play a down lineman role in addition to standing up and rushing off the edge.
“Our thought is this guy’s a disruptive, active, hard to block – doesn’t know what to do all the time but he causes problems for the other team,” Smart said. “So we’re trying to find a role to help get us some more speed on the field – less 300 pounders and more 260 pounders. We give him 75 percent of the reps inside and 25 percent of the reps outside.”
Manac was one of only four Georgia players to earn a redshirt as a freshman and was the only one on the defensive side of the ball to do so. That wasn’t necessarily by design as it was that he had quite the group of players in front of him at his position.
Outside linebacker Davin Bellamy said Manac has appeared more comfortable with the defense during spring practice and that he’s continuing to improve as a player.
“He reminds me a lot of me,” Bellamy said. “In high school, he had raw ability. His high school coach told him to just go play football. He’s kind of learning the game right now.”
Comments