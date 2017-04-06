Young receivers work in with Georgia's two-deep, other practice notes

After a horn sounded to signal a particular practice period had ended, receivers coach James Coley's voice boomed nearly as loud.
"Ones and twos!" Coley yelled.
Georgia's quarterbacks and receivers then lined up in their respective spots to practice red zone passes in the end zone. Up first were Javon Wims and Michael Chigbu, which would be as expected. The next two wideouts were a couple of youngsters.
On the far side of the field, Jeremiah Holloman, the freshman early enrollee from Norcross, was up in the drill. On the near side, rising sophomore Tyler Simmons prepared to run his route. This doesn't necessarily mean both receivers have moved up the depth chart to these particular spots. It should be noted Jayson Stanley was still out with a concussion and Riley Ridley was once again absent due to an ankle injury.
But with those receivers down, Holloman and Simmons are certainly receiving their fair share of opportunities.
Terry Godwin worked in with the ones in this particular drill but has primarily been a slot receiver during practice. This particular drill focused primarily on the outside receiver positions.
As for Stanley, he was once again getting some work in on the stationary bike. In addition to he and Ridley, inside linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive tackle Trenton Thompson remained absent from practice. Receiver Shakenneth Williams, who head coach Kirby Smart previously said has multiple injuries, was once again working as a student-coach.
Eight Georgia players were also in black non-contact jerseys: left tackle Isaiah Wynn, center Lamont Gaillard, tight end Jeb Blazevich, tight end Charlie Woerner, receiver/cornerback Mecole Hardman, fullback Christian Payne, long snapper Trent Frix and receiver Steven Van Tiflin.
Elsewhere, it looked like the offensive line remained the same as it has in recent practices, with Wynn, Gaillard, left guard Pat Allen, right guard Solomon Kindley and right tackle Dyshon Sims manning the first team.
Comments