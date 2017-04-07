Nauta feels the 'need to make a big step in year two'

Isaac Nauta put together plenty of highlights as a freshman.
The best play he had was a 50-yard touchdown against Tennessee, which saw Nauta streaking down the middle of the field for a wide-open score. But as a freshman who played a considerable amount, Nauta said he wants to show significant improvement as a sophomore.
“I definitely need to make a big step in year two,” Nauta said. “Just going back and watching old film and a couple of plays from last season, there are steps I can take to get better. I knew that coming into this year. I think I’ve improved this spring already on a couple of things that I’ve been working on. I still got a long ways to go.”
Nauta finished his inaugural season with 29 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns. His performance led to his inclusion on the Pro Football Focus Freshman All-American team.
Nauta said there are aspects of his game that needs cleaning up. He noted there were too many dropped passes throughout the season. He also wanted to improve his polish in the run game.
“I just need to finish blocks better. That’s one thing I felt I needed to do,” Nauta said. “Catch everything that’s thrown my way. I have no excuses for dropping passes. And just being a good leader because I feel I need to start talking more and getting more involved in that area.”
With Georgia losing receiver Isaiah McKenzie to the NFL draft, there is major void to fill in the passing game. Nauta, who continues to see practice time as a slot receiver, could be in line for additional targets as a result.
Asked if he can step up and possibly be one of Georgia’s leading receivers, Nauta expressed confidence that he can be.
“That’s one of my goals, to get open, catch balls and make plays to help this team win,” Nauta said. “But we also got a lot of guys who can make plays. Whatever we gotta do, and I gotta do, to help this team win, that’s what we’re going to do.”
