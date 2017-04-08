What UGA's offensive line looked like before first scrimmage

No change has been made to the first-team offensive line for the first scrimmage of spring practice.
During the limited media viewing period Saturday at Sanford Stadium, the first team offensive line consisted of left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Pat Allen, center Lamont Gaillard, right guard Solomon Kindley and right tackle Dyshon Sims.
This has been the most consistent group on the first-team offensive line, although that could obviously change after the scrimmage.
Head coach Kirby Smart has mentioned previously how the plan would be to mix and match the offensive line. Only one personnel move has been made with the first-team offensive line thus far and that was by moving Aulden Bynum from first-team right tackle.
Bynum has been working some at guard with Ben Cleveland getting a more extensive look at second-team right tackle.
