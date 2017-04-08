Latest on two UGA receivers dealing with injuries

Riley Ridley made his first appearance at spring practice in front of reporters prior to Saturday’s scrimmage.
Ridley was wearing a black non-contact jersey and rehabbing on the sideline. Ridley has been sidelined the entire spring due to an ankle injury sustained just before the Liberty Bowl against TCU. Ridley’s injury was surgically repaired.
Joining Ridley with rehab work on the side were inside linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive tackle Trenton Thompson.
The only other player wearing a black jersey noticed before the scrimmage was receiver Jayson Stanley. Stanley, who sustained a concussion last week and missed the past two practices, was running routes and catching passes during individual drills.
Given that he isn’t cleared for contact, it’s unlikely Stanley participates much in the scrimmage.
