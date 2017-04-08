Bulldogs Blog

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

Bulldogs Blog

April 08, 2017 12:55 PM

Latest on two UGA receivers dealing with injuries

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Riley Ridley made his first appearance at spring practice in front of reporters prior to Saturday’s scrimmage.

Ridley was wearing a black non-contact jersey and rehabbing on the sideline. Ridley has been sidelined the entire spring due to an ankle injury sustained just before the Liberty Bowl against TCU. Ridley’s injury was surgically repaired.

Joining Ridley with rehab work on the side were inside linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive tackle Trenton Thompson.

The only other player wearing a black jersey noticed before the scrimmage was receiver Jayson Stanley. Stanley, who sustained a concussion last week and missed the past two practices, was running routes and catching passes during individual drills.

Given that he isn’t cleared for contact, it’s unlikely Stanley participates much in the scrimmage.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days 2:31

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days
Aaron Murray hosts youth football camp at Stratford Academy 1:22

Aaron Murray hosts youth football camp at Stratford Academy
Matthew Stafford discusses Jacob Eason's expectations 5:41

Matthew Stafford discusses Jacob Eason's expectations

View More Video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joins The Telegraph after spending the past two years covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.

Sports Videos