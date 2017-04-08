Georgia sustains two injuries during practice

Georgia offensive lineman Solomon Kindley and safety Dominick Sanders sustained injuries during Saturday's scrimmage.
Kindley suffered a sprained ankle and was seen on crutches following the practice. Head coach Kirby Smart isn't sure of the severity of it at this time.
Smart said Kindley went down about “about halfway through” practice and that Aulden Bynum was the first man in to replace him.
“Bynum went in there immediately but we had to mix and mingle because we had a rotation going where Solomon was going to be with the ones about 70-80 percent of the scrimmage but he was going to be with the twos some,” Smart said. “When he went down everybody bumped up one and I know right away Bynum went in there.”
Sanders suffered an MCL injury, although Smart mentioned that it didn't seem too serious. Sanders was able to get some running in after the injury, with Smart saying director of sports medicine Ron Courson told him it appeared to be a Grade 1 sprain.
“I’ll know more (Sunday), but he had stability,” Smart said. “He had all the things he needed there. He felt good about it. (Sanders) was running after it.”
Smart also said that while receiver Jayson Stanley was at practice, he was not cleared for the scirmmage. Stanley sustained a concussion at some point late last week.
