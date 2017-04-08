Smart mentions scrimmage standouts, says one 'could crack the starting lineup'

Kirby Smart doesn’t like to single out star performers in practice.
But following Georgia’s first scrimmage of the spring, Smart obliged to name a couple of standouts during Saturday’s session at Sanford Stadium.
On offense, Smart said running back Brian Herrien had a good practice as the plan being to showcase him a bit. While Georgia didn’t release any stats from the scrimmage, Smart said Herrien ran the ball well when given the chance.
“He ran the ball really hard,” Smart said. “He had a couple of explosive runs. He’s a tough, competitive guy. If I had to say someone stood out I would say he did.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Smart said safety J.R. Reed put in an impressive performance
Reed transferred to Georgia from Tulsa prior to the 2016 season and sat out the season. He is now eligible to play in 2017 and has worked with the two-deep this spring.
“Defensively, J.R. Reed had quite a few tackles,” Smart said. “Of course, that’s not a good sign when your safety is leading your team in tackles. That means the ball is getting back there too much.”
Smart was asked about Reed and whether his outlook could possibly expand into a on-field contributor this fall.
“Absolutely he could have a role,” Smart said. “Right now, he’s flashing speed, athleticism, toughness. I’m tough on him. I’m out there every day challenging this guy because I think he can be a really good player. He’s fast, he’s physical. He’s smart but he hasn’t played many games, he hasn’t played in this system.”
Smart then took this assessment one step further.
“He’s striking people,” Smart said. “He’s running hard, he’s playing hard. We saw some of that last year. It’s hard on the scout team because you’re not allowed all the time to knock them out and hit them, but he made a few flashes today, some plays, to where he could crack the starting lineup if he keeps doing what he’s doing.”
