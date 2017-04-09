Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

April 09, 2017 3:06 PM

Watch Henley eagle No. 5 at Masters

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

AUGUSTA

Russell Henley's approach shot on No. 5 was right on line the moment his ball left his club.

But little did Henley, or any of the patrons, know that the ball would sink directly into the hole. That's exactly what happened as Henley's shot landed straight into the hole, giving him an eagle on No. 5.

Henley turned from stone-faced to amazed when his ball sank through. He had just bogeyed No. 4, meaning No. 5 helped turn his fortunes around. The shot put him at 1-over par for the time being. Two holes later on No. 7, Henley birdied, drawing him to even.

As of 3 p.m., Henley played 10 holes with a Sunday score of 2-under par 38.

Comments

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joins The Telegraph after spending the past two years covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.

Sports Videos