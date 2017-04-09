Watch Henley eagle No. 5 at Masters

Russell Henley's approach shot on No. 5 was right on line the moment his ball left his club.
But little did Henley, or any of the patrons, know that the ball would sink directly into the hole. That's exactly what happened as Henley's shot landed straight into the hole, giving him an eagle on No. 5.
Masters 2017: Russell Henley | 5th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/FrtKMUnA9z— Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 9, 2017
Henley turned from stone-faced to amazed when his ball sank through. He had just bogeyed No. 4, meaning No. 5 helped turn his fortunes around. The shot put him at 1-over par for the time being. Two holes later on No. 7, Henley birdied, drawing him to even.
As of 3 p.m., Henley played 10 holes with a Sunday score of 2-under par 38.
