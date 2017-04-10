Georgia offer becomes a dream opportunity for Tommy Tremble

Georgia is in good position to land an in-state tight end, who also happens to be a legacy, in its 2018 class.
Tommy Tremble took a trip to Athens to watch Georgia’s spring scrimmage on Saturday and came away with positive reviews. The Bulldogs enter their last week of spring practice before G-Day on April 22.
“It was great,” Tremble said. “I loved the coaching staff, and their practice was great and up-tempo. It showed me that they use tight ends really well, to block and to split out and use as a deep threat.”
The visit came shortly after Tremble participated in The Opening Atlanta Regional and posted some impressive results. A total SPARQ score of 111.33 was a by-product of a 40-yard dash time of 4.63 seconds, a 20-yard shuttle time of 4.20 seconds and a vertical jump of 35.8 inches.
After the event, his recruiting interest began to escalate as he received offers from Colorado State, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Yale. Tremble now holds 13 offers after the latest surge, but it was the offer received as he departed from Athens that meant more than the others.
“Man, it was emotional when it happened and I didn’t know how to react.” Tremble said. “My dad played at Georgia, and I’ve been a fan my entire life. It was emotional when I had the opportunity to go there.”
Tommy’s father, Greg Tremble, was a Warner Robins native who played four seasons with the Bulldogs before a one-season NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.
After receiving the offer, Greg had some encouraging words for his son.
“He told me how proud he was of me and how I worked for it,” Tremble said. “He’s a quiet guy, so it really meant a lot.”
Tremble met with Georgia tight ends coach Shane Beamer on the visit and praised the coaching style of the second-year Bulldogs’ assistant. Georgia is looking to land one athletic tight end like the Bulldogs’ legacy in addition to a blocking tight end.
The recruiting process for Tremble is in the beginning stages as he still has visits to take. Before beginning spring practices at Johns Creek, he will take a visit to Tennessee on April 15, South Carolina on April 29 and trips to Duke and Wake Forest at some point during the two-week gap.
Nevertheless, Georgia is in a good position.
“I know I have to meet with other coaches,” Tremble said. “I know Georgia personally, though. I would say they’re the leaders right now. I’m thinking to commit around the end of the Summer, but after my senior season if not.”
Additional recruiting notes
· Four-star outside linebacker Channing Tindall, out of Columbia, South Carolina, senses more urgency in recruiting from Georgia after a solid performance at The Opening Atlanta Regional. Tindall was one of the first seven invitees to The Opening Finals in Beaverton, Oregon. Tindall will visit Georgia for the ‘G-Day’ spring game on April 22.
· Four-star cornerback Gilbert Frierson, a Miami commit, was impressed on a recent visit to Georgia, enjoying his time with the coaching staff. Frierson had “no comment” on what it may take for a program to pull him away from his Miami pledge.
Comments