Georgia injury update: Solomon Kindley and Dominick Sanders

As it turns out, Solomon Kindley's sprained ankle isn't a big deal.
Following Saturday's scrimmage, Kindley was spotted on crutches coming off of the team bus. Three days later, Kindley was able to step back in and practice with the first team at the right guard spot he has practiced at all spring. Kindley was in a regular practice jersey and able to take contact.
In addition to Kindley, safety Dominick Sanders, who sustained what head coach Kirby Smart called a Grade 1 MCL sprain, was back at practice with the defensive backs. Like Kindley, Sanders was also in a regular practice jersey.
Those were the only two injuries coming out of the scrimmage that Smart revealed. In addition, it didn't look like anyone unexpected was seen missing from practice.
Inside linebacker Roquan Smith (upper body injury) and defensive tackle Trenton Thompson (shoulder) were still rehabbing off to the side with director of sports medicine Ron Courson.
Comments