Georgia receivers on the mend and practicing

Georgia receiver Riley Ridley took the next step in his recovery from an injured ankle.
Ridley, who sustained an ankle injury a couple off days prior to Georgia's Liberty Bowl win over TCU that required surgery, was back on the practice field and working with his position group during individual drills. Ridley was wearing a black non-contact jersey, signaling he would be limited in practice.
For Ridley, this was the first practice he was seen with the receivers as he had missed the previous nine. He was spotted on the sideline at Sanford Stadium before Georgia's first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday, although he was going through rehab exercises.
As a freshman, Ridley caught 12 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He is expected to have a bigger role this year, although he faces a mandatory one-game suspension to start the season due to a marijuana-related arrest in March.
Receiver Jayson Stanley was once again practicing with his position group but was also in a black non-contact jersey. Stanley was diagnosed with a concussion prior to the beginning of last week's Tuesday practice. Stanley did not participate in Saturday's scrimmage since he hasn't been cleared for contact.
Comments