Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

April 11, 2017 5:30 PM

Georgia's offensive line continues to take shape

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

At least in front of reporters, Georgia hasn't mixed and matched its offensive line too much in recent practices.

Coming out of the first scrimmage of spring practice, the Bulldogs once again fielded a first-team offensive line of left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Pat Allen, center Lamont Gaillard, right guard Solomon Kindley and right tackle Dyshon Sims.

This has been the most consistent offensive line Georgia has showed during preseason practice.

While the first team remained the same, there did appear to be a slight change with the second team. Chris Barnes was spotted working at second-team center, which would be different than what Georgia has shown previously. Sean Fogarty had been working at second-team center in previous practices. At the start of spring practice, head coach Kirby Smart did say that he hoped to get Barnes some reps at center.

Also working with the second-team offensive line were left tackle D'Marcus Hayes, left guard Kendall Baker, right guard Aulden Bynum and right tackle Ben Cleveland.

