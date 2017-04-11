At first scrimmage, Georgia's offense was 'hungrier than the defense was'

Isaiah Wynn’s smile widened shortly after he was asked about what has become a hot topic throughout Georgia’s spring practice.
Is Georgia’s offensive line getting the best of the defensive front?
“Yes sir,” Wynn said with a big grin.
On one hand, it’s a good sign for an offensive line that struggled through its first eight games of the 2016 season to get consistent movement in the run game. On the other hand, it signals that Georgia’s defense, which returns 10 starters, isn’t playing up to an expected level the coaching staff has for it.
Wynn specifically said the running game has been churning out yards, which echoed what head coach Kirby Smart said after Saturday’s scrimmage. Smart noted that Georgia was producing runs of 4 and 5 yards along with a few explosive plays.
“I think now that we got the run game going and the offense is clicking now, it’s also helping the defense to see where they need to fix their stuff at, and likewise on offense,” Wynn said. “When they make big plays we can see what we need to improve.”
Inside linebacker Natrez Patrick agreed that the offense has performed well of late, especially in the recent scrimmage, but stopped short of saying the defense is getting beat with regularity.
Patrick did admit defensive linemen have been blown off the ball a few times and that it’s something that needs to be corrected if his unit is to make gains by the end of the spring.
“It just seemed like they were hungrier than the defense was,” Patrick said.
Patrick said the coaching staff made a big deal about the defense’s issues out of the first scrimmage and that the corrections needed to be made have been addressed.
As for his counterparts on offense, Patrick said offensive line coach Sam Pittman clearly has his unit fired up for each practice.
“It’s gotta be something (Pittman’s) doing,” Patrick said. “I don’t know, I’m not in the film room with them. I don’t know what he’s telling them. But he’s telling them something.”
Comments