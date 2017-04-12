Smart: Muschamp calls out UGA fans over spring football game

Will Muschamp has apparently issued Kirby Smart a challenge.
Smart revealed that Muschamp recently told him over the phone that he won't be able to fill Sanford Stadium to maximum capacity at this year's G-Day spring football game. A year ago, the Georgia fans were able to accomplish this feat by fitting 93,000 people in the stands.
Muschamp allegedly doesn't think it will happen again, which had Kirby Smart take to the radio to call on the fans to pack the stadium again.
"Muschamp called me and said we would not even get (40,000)," Smart said Wednesday on 680 The Fan. "If everybody knows Muschamp at South Carolina, he's calling me out. I figure we will get that. He is calling the Dog fans out."
The 93,000 people at Sanford Stadium in 2016 set an SEC record for most people at a spring football game. This record bested a previously held mark of 92,310 people at an Alabama spring game.
South Carolina held its 2017 spring game on April 1 and claimed an attendance of 12,345 people.
Smart and Muschamp have previously coached together and are good friends. But like most buddies in a profession such as coaching, they can get competitive. Therefore, Smart, who hasn't campaigned for a big crowd thus far, issued a directive to the Georgia football fan base.
"G-Day, we need everybody out there. You got me? Make traffic bad," Smart said.
