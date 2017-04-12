Making sense on if the offense is improved or the defense is struggling

During spring football, certain deficiencies are downplayed and various mistakes are magnified.
No better example of this is when Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has talked about the regular battles between the offense and defense. On almost every occasion, Smart has stated the defense has not played to the level he would like to see despite seeing the needed effort. Conversely, Smart has stated the offensive line is playing with more physicality and driving defenders off of the ball.
It has been the most popular narrative through the past three and a half weeks and likely one reporters didn’t buy at first. Following Tuesday’s meeting with select players, including left tackle Isaiah Wynn and inside linebacker Natrez Patrick, additional layers of truth seem to be coming to the surface of what exactly is taking place.
Patrick flat-out said the Georgia’s defensive players “haven’t been living up to our own expectations.” Does that mean the defense has been a poor unit all spring? Not necessarily. It could indicate the offensive line has improved, which is something that has been suggested since Liberty Bowl practices began.
Both Wynn and Patrick said the Georgia offensive line has been much more physical unit this spring compared to this time last year. A sudden change in how one side of the ball practices can certainly have an effect on the other until the correct adjustments take place.
“When it comes to us to raise our physicality, they’ve raised the bar,” Patrick said. “Now it’s time for us to raise the bar. They’ve been physical. They’ve been really physical.”
Perhaps the defense didn’t expect the offensive line to play this well once Georgia went into full pads for practice.
From the coaching change through much of the 2016 season, the offensive line found it hard to consistently move people up front. Running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel were unable to find much room to run through during the first eight games.
That has apparently changed when Georgia’s starting offensive line has gone against the starting defense. But it is still unclear whether this is a sign that the offense will be much improved or if the defense has a lot of work to do.
Given the continuity on defense, which is bringing back 10 starters, it would be tough to think the unit is taking a step back this spring.
Wynn gave a plausible explanation for why improvement has been shown up front offensively. With Georgia keeping the same offensive coordinator (Jim Chaney) and offensive line coach (Sam Pittman) for the first time since 2014, the group isn’t forced to learn another scheme or any different techniques. It took until much later in the 2016 season for Georgia’s line to play without thinking through the new scheme each snap.
With a full season of experience under Chaney and Pittman, Wynn said the line is able to execute each assignment without laboring on the call.
“Compared to last spring, I think a lot of times we were iffy about the playbook,” Wynn said. “Most of the guys here have been here since last spring with the new coaches. Everybody is comfortable and we can just go out there and play.”
The defense entered the spring with a heavy expectation placed upon it. The offense didn’t. Therefore, the natural reaction is to be surprised at the notion of a greatly improved unit up front while disappointed in a defense that isn’t dominating the way a defensive-minded head coach would prefer.
But maybe the defense hasn’t played as poorly as it seems and the offense is finally able to play with more physicality and wherewithal in the confines of Chaney’s scheme.
Whatever the case may be, Patrick said the defense must step its game up to counter the level of play the offense as set.
“I just feel like it's the defense as a whole, its mentality, we're trying to get better,” Patrick said. “So that's us pushing ourselves also and the coaches (are) pushing us as well.”
Comments