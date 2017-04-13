Maten makes decision regarding NBA draft

Georgia forward Yante Maten will at least test the waters when it comes to his potential NBA career.
Maten announced Thursday morning that he is declaring for the NBA draft but will not hire an agent. By not signing with an agent, Maten leaves the door open for a potential return to Georgia for his senior season.
“I have always had the dream of playing in the NBA,” Maten said. “This is a chance for me to safely see where they project me.”
Maten has until 10 days after the NBA draft combine to decide whether to return to Georgia or not for his senior season. This year's NBA draft combine is scheduled to take place from May 9 through May 14. The NBA draft will take place on June 22.
Maten was Georgia's go-to scorer in the post this season as he averaged 18.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Maten, however, sustained a significant knee injury in Georgia's game against Kentucky on Feb. 18, which turned out to be a Grade 2 MCL sprain. Maten missed the final four games of the regular season but returned for the SEC Tournament.
The injury proved to be too much for the postseason as Maten sat out in Georgia's NIT loss to Belmont.
Maten is expected to resume basketball activities in the near future and will likely be able to participate in the NBA combine, assuming he receives an invite.
In his fourth mock draft in March, ESPN's Chad Ford listed Maten as one of his next five players right outside of the first round. Ford released an updated mock draft Tuesday and didn't include Maten on it.
“Like all players, Yante now has the opportunity to get information from the NBA and get an accurate read on their assessment of him at this time,” Georgia coach Mark Fox said. “Once he receives that information, Yante will be able to decide which avenue is in his best interest.”
In his career at Georgia, Maten has scored 1,250 points, placing him 21st all time. At the conclusion of the regular season, league coaches voted Maten to its All-SEC first-team while AP voters tabbed Maten on the All-SEC second team.
