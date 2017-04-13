Bulldogs Blog

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

Bulldogs Blog

April 13, 2017 4:42 PM

Texas Tech transfer takes in Georgia practice

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Texas Tech transfer Brieden Fehoko was on hand to catch Georgia’s practice Thursday.

Fehoko, a defensive tackle, elected to leave the Texas Tech program and will have two years of eligibility remaining. He was being escorted around practice by a team representative and spent a good bit of time, during the media viewing period, checking out defensive line drills.

With the Red Raiders, Fehoko recorded 19 tackles and a sack in each of his two seasons.

Coming out of high school, Fehoko was considered a four-star prospect out of Honolulu. He has visited Auburn, Louisville and LSU and has a commitment date scheduled for April 17.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days 2:31

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days
Aaron Murray hosts youth football camp at Stratford Academy 1:22

Aaron Murray hosts youth football camp at Stratford Academy
Matthew Stafford discusses Jacob Eason's expectations 5:41

Matthew Stafford discusses Jacob Eason's expectations

View More Video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joins The Telegraph after spending the past two years covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.

Sports Videos