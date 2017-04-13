Texas Tech transfer takes in Georgia practice

Texas Tech transfer Brieden Fehoko was on hand to catch Georgia’s practice Thursday.
Fehoko, a defensive tackle, elected to leave the Texas Tech program and will have two years of eligibility remaining. He was being escorted around practice by a team representative and spent a good bit of time, during the media viewing period, checking out defensive line drills.
With the Red Raiders, Fehoko recorded 19 tackles and a sack in each of his two seasons.
Coming out of high school, Fehoko was considered a four-star prospect out of Honolulu. He has visited Auburn, Louisville and LSU and has a commitment date scheduled for April 17.
Comments