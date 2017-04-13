Bulldogs Blog

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

Bulldogs Blog

April 13, 2017 4:52 PM

Injury update: One defensive back absent from practice, another injured during it

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Georgia defensive back Deangelo Gibbs appeared to sustain a shoulder injury during Thursday's practice.

While participating in a position drill, Gibbs and Richard LeCounte III collided, which seemed to be the source of the injury. Gibbs was then tended to by director of sports medicine Ron Courson. The injury didn't appear to be too serious.

Gibbs has been working at the star position and is in competition with Tyrqiue McGhee, the current front-runner, for the starting spot.

Missing from Georgia's practice entirely was safety Dominick Sanders. Sanders sustained a Grade 1 MCL injury during last Saturday's scrimmage but was back at Tuesday's practice. It's unknown if the same injury or a different one kept him out of this one.

Receivers Riley Ridley (ankle) and Jayson Stanley (concussion) were still wearing black non-contact jerseys.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days 2:31

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days
Aaron Murray hosts youth football camp at Stratford Academy 1:22

Aaron Murray hosts youth football camp at Stratford Academy
Matthew Stafford discusses Jacob Eason's expectations 5:41

Matthew Stafford discusses Jacob Eason's expectations

View More Video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joins The Telegraph after spending the past two years covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.

Sports Videos