Special teamer leaves Georgia football team

Georgia place-kicker Mitchell Wasson has elected to leave the program.
Wasson spent the 2016 season with the Bulldogs as a walk-on and redshirted. He has not been present for the previous few practices after beginning the spring on the roster. Wasson was considered the third place-kicker a year ago behind Rodrigo Blankenship and William Ham.
While Blankenship spent the majority of 2016 as Georgia’s starting place-kicker, the Bulldogs are set to add Wofford graduate transfer David Marvin to the kicking group. Columbia graduate transfer Cameron Nizialek is primarily a punter but could also fill in as a place-kicker if needed, too, since he did both at his previous college.
Wasson originally committed to Alabama as a preferred walk-on before head coach Kirby Smart got him to flip to Georgia.
