Fromm set 'the standard' for Eason's improvement during spring

Jacob Eason has spent more time in the film room since the Liberty Bowl win over TCU, which has paid off in spring practice.
But as head coach Kirby Smart sees it, there is a reason Eason has taken the extra step to better his knowledge of the game in this manner. Freshman early enrollee Jake Fromm arrived to campus and wanted to soak up every bit of knowledge possible in meeting rooms and in film study.
That kind of approach has rubbed off on Eason, which has made him better and more prepared for the spring.
“Jake is in there wanting to watch (film) all the time,” Smart said. “So it’s, ‘If that’s the case then I want to watch too.’ (Eason) understands it better and I think he enjoys it more because he sees the value. He’s starting to get some return on the investment for the amount of time he spends watching tape.”
As a freshman in 2016, Eason started 12 of Georgia’s 13 games and threw for 2,430 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
But as Smart has communicated to players in the past, no job is safe. With Fromm, Smart said Georgia has a motivated and heady quarterback who has impressed the coaching staff already. That kind of work ethic is something Eason has noticed and took steps to better his own.
“What Jake has done so well is sit in a meeting room and answer questions that are like boom, he knows the answer right now,” Smart said in a recent interview on 680 The Fan. “He takes notes. He drives the price sky high. The standard is being set by him and Jacob is having to keep up with that. Now, performance on the field, Jacob is doing a good job of communicating well. Jacob has gotten a lot better but I think Jake Fromm has had a lot to do with that.”
Smart pointed out that Eason is still the No. 1 quarterback despite Fromm’s efforts thus far. But a big part of Eason’s growth this offseason has come from how he has stepped up his study habits away from the practice field.
Smart said the extra film study has allowed Eason to make quicker decisions on the practice field. He now knows where to go with the ball sooner and can place the same zip on his ball to targets without defensive backs making a play on it.
“Jacob is making a stride of progress,” Smart said. “Just his awareness of situational football, his decision making, his throws into tight windows. I feel like he’s growing as a quarterback. Am I ready to say he’s Aaron Murray or Matthew Stafford? No. Don’t write that. Because that’s not what I’m saying. I’m saying he’s grown as a player.”
