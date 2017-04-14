Griffin gives recruiting update, envisions bright future for Bulldogs

Georgia’s 2019 recruiting class experienced some rapid growth as three top prospects gave their pledge in the span of two months. It was built upon North Murray offensive tackle Luke Griffin, who serves as the anchor of the class after being committed for nearly a full year.
Griffin, a four-star prospect, received an offer on June 11, 2016 from Georgia committed on the spot. It was a shock to many that Griffin made his decision nearly three years before he will sign his national letter-of-intent, but continued conversation with the Bulldogs’ coaching staff leaves the rising junior with confidence in his choice.
“I call (offensive coordinator Jim) Chaney and (offensive line coach Sam) Pittman and we have normal conversations,” Griffin said. “Coach Pittman is a great motivator, and not just a screamer. He’s a guy that will show you what to do.”
Due to Griffin shutting down his recruiting process as early as he did, no other school has chosen to offer him. As the 2019 class begins to become more of a focus, however, programs have begun to contact the Bulldogs’ pledge.
“Clemson has been sending me a lot of mail,” Griffin said. “I haven’t spoken with anyone yet, except for Georgia. I am not sure whether I’ll visit or not.”
Georgia currently has four pledges for the 2019 class: five-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, five-star defensive end Nolan Smith and four-star defensive tackle Rashad Cheney, along with the Chatsworth native.
All four of the tentatively Georgia-bound prospects will attend the G-Day spring game on April 22. For Griffin, he will be on the lookout for a few different things, and will play an important role amongst a large group of coveted recruits.
“I just want to watch how everyone has improved and recruit some of the guys that’ll be there,” Griffin said. “This class has already started off great and it’s going to be amazing. I’m trying to recruit guys like (Callaway offensive guard) Keiondre Jones and (Frederica Academy wide receiver) Jashawn Sheffield.”
With a successful start on the recruiting trail for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, Griffin envisions a bright future for the program – despite an 8-5 record during Smart’s opening campaign in Athens.
Georgia has gone 37 years without claiming a national title – the last being in 1980 – but the quick-acting Bulldogs’ pledge envisions that drought soon coming to an end.
“I honestly think it will become the best coaching staff in the nation,” Griffin said. “We are going to win a national championship.”
In terms of on-the-field performance, Griffin will have plenty of competition when he arrives on campus in June 2019. The Bulldogs signed six offensive linemen in their 2017 class, including five-star tackle Isaiah Wilson.
Griffin’s development at the high school level was briefly interrupted after dealing with a concussion and an ACL tear. With both injuries nearly behind him, the four-star looks ahead to bettering his craft and vying for a role with the Bulldogs.
“I want to be able to contribute and keep getting better,” Griffin said. “Going in to Georgia, I just need to continue to try and be the best that I can be.”
