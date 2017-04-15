Smart gives latest on Georgia's injuries

Deangelo Gibbs is day-to-day with a shoulder injury, head coach Kirby Smart said following Saturday's scrimmage.
Gibbs injured his shoulder in practice Thursday, and it's unknown what the timetable for his recovery will be. Gibbs has been competing for the starting nickel cornerback position along with rising sophomore Tyrique McGhee, a former Peach County star.
Smart also divulged three new injuries to offensive players. Smart said tight ends Jeb Blazevich (knee sprain) and Isaac Nauta (shoulder) were injured during Saturday's scrimmage. Right tackle Ben Cleveland missed the scrimmage with an injury Smart called "day-to-day" but isn't sure he could divulge.
Dominick Sanders, who wasn't present during the media viewing periods Thursday, was back on the field for Saturday's scrimmage. Sanders is dealing with a sore knee after sustaining a Grade 1 MCL sprain last week. Smart previously said he didn't believe the injury would be serious.
Receiver Riley Ridley (ankle) still hasn't been cleared for contact but has been able to participate some during individual drills.
