Smart names standout player from Saturday's scrimmage

Kirby Smart singled out one player for his performance in Saturday's scrimmage.
Smart said rising junior outside linebacker D'Andre Walker put in a good performance on the defensive side of the ball.
"D’Andre had a pretty good scrimmage," Smart said. "D’Andre plays with unbelievable effort. He played on every special team and played on the two defense. He competes hard."
Walker has been working primarily with the second-team defense, which is a given since both Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy are in front of him on the depth chart.
Smart did offer the caveat that Georgia was without right tackle Ben Cleveland on the second-team offensive line at practice due to an undisclosed reason. With Cleveland down, Walker was able to accomplish more against this unit.
Other than Walker, Smart didn't specifically mention any other individual standouts. He did say that it was a fairly balanced scrimmage, with both the offense and defense making plenty of plays.
"I was really pleased with the scrimmage," Smart said. "It’s the first scrimmage since I’ve been here that I’ve thought both sides of the ball did some things well. There was some momentum changes in the scrimmage where one part of the scrimmage the defense did a little better and the other part of the scrimmage, the offense did a little better."
