Smart: Freshman Holloman 'isn't affected by criticism'

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been pleased with the offensive improvements that have taken place throughout the spring.
But one area he would like to see get better is at the outside receiver positions.
While he noted Terry Godwin has improved immensely as Georgia’s top slot receiver, Smart wants to see more out of the outside wideouts, whether it comes from the veterans or newcomers.
“We probably don’t have on the perimeter what we need just yet, some of our perimeter receivers,” Smart recently said in an interview on 680 The Fan. “We have guys who play hard, block hard. But we don’t have exactly what we need there and that’s probably the spot we have to improve the most with the four signees coming in.”
One of those signees is already on campus in Jeremiah Holloman. Holloman enrolled early and went through the offseason strength program prior to the start of spring practice.
Smart said Holloman has been “very consistent” in his approach to practice, which isn’t common for most freshmen. When describing Holloman, Smart motioned an even line for his performance as opposed to an up-and-down wave.
“He stays level-headed,” Smart said. “He isn’t affected by criticism. He’s had some days where he’s been inconsistent catching the ball but he’s never inconsistent with how hard he practices.”
At least during individual drills, Holloman has been working with what would appear to be the second group of receivers.
His effort has stood out, with the coaches' GPS devices, used to monitor mileage, showing that Holloman logged the most distance during a stretch of three consecutive days.
The defensive backs have also begun to take notice of how well Holloman has been through the past four weeks of spring practice.
“He’s really physical,” Smart said. “You talk to the DBs, and they say, ‘This guy brings a little thump to him.’ He’s not afraid of contact.”
