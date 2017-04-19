Smart offers update on Thompson's recovery

Trenton Thompson is still on track to compete for Georgia this fall.
Appearing on 680 The Fan, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the star defensive tackle’s rehab from offseason shoulder surgery and a subsequent medical-related incident that occurred.
Smart said Thompson is progressing well with the limited work he has been able to do.
“Trenton’s doing really well,” Smart said. “He’s working out with the team and doing as much with the mental side as he can. He’s not in pads, obviously, but he’s out there getting all of the conditioning work he can. He’s come a long way.”
Due to medical concerns, Thompson withdrew from classes during the spring semester but still has the option to live on campus. It’s possible for Thompson to enroll in classes this summer.
Thompson recorded 56 tackles and five sacks in 2016 and was named the Liberty Bowl MVP after a standout performance in a win over TCU.
Smart believes Thompson will be back on the field for the season opener as long as his health continues to progress accordingly.
“The expectation for Trenton is to be better than he was last year, to show improvement, and that’s his goal – to get a step better, get more physical. He’s continued to rehab that shoulder so he can be healthy in the fall and give us some quickness and speed on the defensive front that we’re lacking sometimes.”
