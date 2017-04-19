Former UGA WR McKenzie placed in Kiper's three-round mock draft

One NFL analyst believes Isaiah McKenzie is talented enough to be taken in the first three rounds of the NFL draft.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. plugged the former Georgia receiver into his three-round mock draft, which was done with Kiper pretending to be the general manager for each NFL team. Released Wednesday morning and not to be taken as a projection, Kiper penciled McKenzie to the Denver Broncos in the third round.
This would be the highest any of the major NFL analysts have placed McKenzie during the mock draft season.
"McKenzie is tiny at 5-foot-7, 173 pounds, but he's a dynamic athlete," Kiper wrote. "He's also my No. 3-ranked punt returner and had five punt return touchdowns in college."
McKenzie is the only former Georgia player listed in Kiper's three-round mock draft.
Kiper isn't the only one to raise McKenzie's draft standing. CBSSports.com moved McKenzie from undrafted to a potential fifth-round prospect over the past month.
As a junior in 2016, McKenzie led Georgia in receiving with 44 catches for 633 yards and seven touchdowns. But his special teams ability could be what forces NFL teams to take a closer look. McKenzie owns Georgia career records in total return touchdowns (six) and punt return touchdowns (five).
At Georgia's pro day in mid-March, McKenzie said he is hopeful of being selected in this year's NFL draft.
“Getting drafted is just icing on the cake,” McKenzie said. “If I don’t get drafted then I’ll have to work my way up and do the best I can. Getting drafted, I’ll really enjoy that. I hope so.”
