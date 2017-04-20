Two offensive players absent from Georgia's practice

Two of Georgia's injured offensive players were not seen during the media viewing period at Thursday's practice.
Tight end Jeb Blazevich (knee sprain) and right tackle Ben Cleveland (undisclosed) were not present for practice. Head coach Kirby Smart previously divulged these injuries, although it is unknown whether they were able to participate earlier in the week on Tuesday or not.
After practice, head coach Kirby Smart said Blazevich and Cleveland were rehabbing and will be game-time decisions for Saturday's G -Day spring game.
With the Bulldogs practicing in shorts and without pads, there were no black non-contact jerseys outside of those worn by the three quarterbacks.
The following injured players were seen practicing with their respective position groups: tight end Isaac Nauta (shoulder), defensive back Deangelo Gibbs (shoulder), receiver Riley Ridley (ankle) and receiver Jayson Stanley (concussion).
Smart said Ridley has improved considerably and has a chance at getting some game time during Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage. He also noted Gibbs was able to practice Saturday.
"Riley has been able to come back pretty good, he practiced today," Smart said. "We thought Riley was going to be close so we’re going to see what he can do. Deangelo was back out there today and did a good job. We hope he’ll be able to go. Isaac Nauta’s been banged up a little bit but we think Isaac’s going to be able to go."
Inside linebacker Roquan Smith (upper body) and defensive lineman Trenton Thompson (shoulder) were still rehabbing with director of sports medicine Ron Courson.
Offensive lineman Sage Hardin was not present for practice as he announced via social media that he recently underwent a surgical procedure.
This is Georgia's final practice before Saturday's annual G-Day scrimmage.
