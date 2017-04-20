Hardman gets his position assignment for G-Day

Mecole Hardman will stick to the offensive side of the ball at the G-Day spring game.
Head coach Kirby Smart said Hardman will play at receiver during Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage. Hardman opened the spring at cornerback but transitioned over to receiver after the first few practices. He's solely been at receiver over the past three weeks of the spring.
Hardman spent his first season at Georgia as a cornerback who didn't see much game action on defense. He was a five-star athlete out of Elbert County who spent the majority of his time in high school as a quarterback.
Smart stopped short of saying Hardman is now a full-time receiver, saying that as of right now he has been playing more offense than defense.
Comments