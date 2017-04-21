While not marketing it as a #93KDay, Georgia hopes to fill stadium for G-Day

Reggie Carter is hopeful Georgia can get the same kind of turnout for Saturday’s G-Day spring game as it did a year ago.
Last year, 93,000 fans packed Sanford Stadium for the spring football game after an large-scale marketing effort. While there aren’t any musicians such as Ludacris scheduled to kick off this year’s G-Day, Carter said he’s confident fans will once again fill Sanford Stadium.
“I’m looking forward to seeing 93K,” Carter said.
Carter called last year’s spring game “electrifying” since that many people – students, alumni and fans alike – packed Sanford Stadium for an intrasquad scrimmage.
With G-Day also serving as a recruiting event, Carter said the fan support helped make it that much more important for those prospects who were on hand for last year’s spring game. The Bulldogs ended up closing the 2017 season with the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation.
“When you see a fan base out there supporting guys at a spring game, that’s unbelievable,” Carter said. “What they did last year was amazing. I’m looking forward to the same turnout.”
This year, Georgia, as a program, hasn’t marketed a 93,000 attendance number. This year’s theme has been “Pick Your Side” by asking fans to either root for the red team (the first-team defense) or the black team (the first-team offense).
In the first video of the campaign that was posted on Georgia’s social media accounts, head coach Kirby Smart flipped a coin with quarterback Jacob Eason calling heads. The coin turned up heads and the offense chose to wear black jerseys for the spring game. This will be a departure from the past as teams have previously worn red and white jerseys for the game.
While Georgia hasn’t specifically stated the need for 93,000 fans like last year, Smart, like Carter, wants to see Sanford Stadium fairly packed.
“You can’t imagine the effect it had on recruiting,” Smart said. “When you talk to the kids we just signed they tell you that had a great effect. Our fan base should feel challenged. They should want to go out and have more than all these other teams have because it does help in recruiting. It shows the passion and energy I know our fan base has. I know that’s important.”
Comments