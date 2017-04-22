Pre G-Day, Georgia's star position may be a little clearer

Judging by the G-Day depth chart, Aaron Davis may be in line for another position change.
In 2015, Davis started at cornerback. In 2016, he was a starter at safety. For the G-Day spring game, Davis is listed as a starter at Georgia's star position, which is its nickel defender. Davis has received cross-training in years past at this spot so it's nothing new for the rising senior.
That answers that question as both nickel defenders Tyrique McGhee and Deangelo Gibbs are with the black team and a part of the second-team defense.
Starting at safety for Georgia is J.R. Reed, who transferred to Georgia after transferring in from Tulsa. Smart has praised Reed multiple times throughout spring practice.
Tight end Jeb Blazevich (knee sprain), receiver Riley Ridley (ankle) and right tackle Ben Cleveland (undisclosed) are not listed on the two deep, meaning it is unlikely they play Saturday. Sean Fogarty (undisclosed) has worked with the second team at center and isn't listed on the depth chart either.
