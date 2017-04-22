Georgia lands commitment from No. 1 place-kicker in the nation

Georgia picked up a big-time special teams prospect after the G-Day spring game concluded.
Norcross place-kicker Jake Camarda offered his pledge to the Bulldogs after the intrasquad scrimmage concluded. He announced his intention to accept a scholarship offer from Georgia on his personal Twitter account.
Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/JbUVaMVlMC— Jake Camarda (@jakecamarda) April 22, 2017
Camarda is regarded as the No. 1 place-kicker in the nation, according to the 247Sports.com composite. With inside linebacker Adam Anderson decommitting earlier Saturday, Camarda is now the second prospect in Georgia's recruiting class of 2018.
This coming season, Georgia will have a place-kicking competition between rising sophomore Rodrigo Blankenship and Wofford graduate transfer David Marvin. At G-Day, Blankenship made four of his six field goal attempts with a long from 34 yards. He missed from 49 and 40, and also missed an extra point.
A year ago, Blankenship made 14 of his 18 field goal attempts, which included a streak of 10 made in a row.
