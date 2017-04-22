Eason comes out of spring with improved understanding of offense

Jacob Eason threw for 311 yards. He only completed 44 percent of his passes. Eason threw two touchdowns from of more than 30 yards. He also threw an interception that sailed over his intended target’s head.
From the outside, it could have been described as an up-and-down day for the rising sophomore quarterback. But that may not be the most fair way to look at Eason’s day.
Georgia entered the day wanting to pass the ball quite a bit and Eason threw it 36 times. When a quarterback is asked to throw the ball that much, the defense generally can sit back in nickel and not worry about a run threat.
Having to go against a first-team defense returning 10 starters and a slew of other contributors from the 2016 squad, Eason had his share of big passes and forced throwaways.
All in all, Eason felt Georgia’s first-team offense was able to accomplish what it wanted.
“I thought going into it we had a plan to go through the basic stuff and go through what we learned all spring,” Eason said. “I thought the defense came out with good energy and the pass rush was doing well, the DBs were doing well. Overall, I thought the receivers ran good routes. I’d like to take back some throws but overall I thought we had a good, beneficial experience out there.”
Eason threw plenty of deep shots and didn't connect on the first few. He finally hit a 47-yarder to receiver Javon Wims down the left sideline on a perfect throw. His 33-yard touchdown to Jayson Stanley showed improved touch as it was dropped in between two defensive backs.
Head coach Kirby Smart acknowledged Eason’s passing percentage and said that it’s easy for a good defense to key on the pass when it knows what’s coming.
Therefore, that part of Eason’s stat sheet shouldn’t be taken at face value. Smart said Eason has done a good job improving in the aspects of running an offense, which he most happy with.
“He knows the checks, he knows where to go with the ball. He understands when to put us in the right play. That part I’m pleased with. You can’t judge him just based on (Saturday) because he throws some electric throws. Then he’s got a throw where we go empty, makes a bad read and throws an interception there that shouldn’t happen to him at this time.”
Eason said he was happy to be in a game experience where the defense was able to show some speed in a pass rush.
While the defense didn’t tackle Eason to the ground, it did record five sacks and force some throws. Given the nature of the SEC, Eason said that kind of live simulation will only benefit he and the offense.
“They’re coming at me so fast,” Eason said. “It benefits our line, our receivers, me. It’s all about timing. I think when the D-line brings it like they do every practice, it’s very beneficial.”
Comments